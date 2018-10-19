10 things married couples hate most about their partners driving - and you can probably relate to most of them

Driving in the wrong gear and displaying signs of road rage are two of our top bugbears when it comes to driving in the car with our spouses, a report has found.
It follows driving too slowly and breaking too late as some of our worst habits on the road - so much so that almost a third of people refuse to travel with their partner in the drivers' seat.
Here are the things that wind men up the most when it comes to their partner's driving
- Driving in the wrong gear – 20 percent
- Driving too slowly – 20 percent
- Lacking confidence to overtake other cars – 20 percent
- Taking too long to get out of a junction – 18 percent
- Braking too late – 16 percent
- Braking too hard – 15 percent
- Parking too far– 12 percent
- Road rage – 12 percent
- Breaking the speed limit – 12 percent
- Driving aggressively – 10 percent
Here are the things that wind women up the most when it comes to their partner's driving
- Road rage – 27 percent
- Braking too late – 16 percent
- Tailgating – 14 percent
- Driving too fast on country lanes – 14 percent
- Playing music too loudly – 12 percent
- Breaking the speed limit – 12 percent
- Driving too fast on motorways – 11 percent
- Honking the horn too much – 8 percent
- Dangerously overtaking cars – 6 percent
