10 things married couples hate most about their partners driving - and you can probably relate to most of them

By Mirror | Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 13:43, Updated October 19th 2018 at 14:10 GMT +3

Driving in the wrong gear and displaying signs of road rage are two of our top bugbears when it comes to driving in the car with our spouses, a report has found.

It follows driving too slowly and breaking too late as some of our worst habits on the road - so much so that almost a third of people refuse to travel with their partner in the drivers' seat.

Here are the things that wind men up the most when it comes to their partner's driving

  • Driving in the wrong gear – 20 percent
  • Driving too slowly – 20 percent
  • Lacking confidence to overtake other cars – 20 percent
  • Taking too long to get out of a junction – 18 percent
  • Braking too late – 16 percent
  • Braking too hard – 15 percent
  • Parking too far– 12 percent
  • Road rage – 12 percent
  • Breaking the speed limit – 12 percent
  • Driving aggressively – 10 percent

Here are the things that wind women up the most when it comes to their partner's driving

  • Road rage – 27 percent
  • Braking too late – 16 percent
  • Tailgating – 14 percent
  • Driving too fast on country lanes – 14 percent
  • Playing music too loudly – 12 percent
  • Breaking the speed limit – 12 percent
  • Driving too fast on motorways – 11 percent
  • Honking the horn too much – 8 percent
  • Dangerously overtaking cars – 6 percent
