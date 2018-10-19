10 things married couples hate most about their partners driving - and you can probably relate to most of them

| Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 13:43, Updated October 19th 2018 at 14:10 GMT +3

Driving in the wrong gear and displaying signs of road rage are two of our top bugbears when it comes to driving in the car with our spouses, a report has found.

It follows driving too slowly and breaking too late as some of our worst habits on the road - so much so that almost a third of people refuse to travel with their partner in the drivers' seat.

Here are the things that wind men up the most when it comes to their partner's driving

Driving in the wrong gear – 20 percent

Driving too slowly – 20 percent

Lacking confidence to overtake other cars – 20 percent

Taking too long to get out of a junction – 18 percent

Braking too late – 16 percent

Braking too hard – 15 percent

Parking too far– 12 percent

Road rage – 12 percent

Breaking the speed limit – 12 percent

Driving aggressively – 10 percent

Here are the things that wind women up the most when it comes to their partner's driving