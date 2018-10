Valentine Cake house CEO and chef Mathew Gathua with From left Miss Tourism Nairobi Mercy Mwiti,Miss Tourism West pokot Sarah Pkyach and Miss Tourism Homa Bay Beth Odek at the the launch of the new brand of Valentine cake house.The cake house has re-branded to give customers a new experience and maintain its foothold in the industry and unveiled new logo and introduction of seven different flavours of cakes at Old Mutual Building on 18th October 2018 [Photo: David Gichuru/Standard]