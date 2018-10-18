survey
Police recover 270 stolen laptops in Nyayo, Embakasi

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 09:55, Updated October 18th 2018 at 09:59 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Police have recovered more than 200 laptops that are believed to have been stolen from a house in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

The 270 laptops were recovered from a house in Nyayo Embakasi by officers from Special Crimes Prevention Unit who were led by a suspect on Wednesday evening. Two suspects were arrested. The gadgets had been fraudulently obtained and Sh88m defrauded.

Meanwhile, police are looking for four suspected thugs who raided a supermarket in Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums, Nairobi and robbed cashiers of unknown amount of money.

The gang had posed as customers on Wednesday night before they flushed out guns and ordered those present to lie down.

They then ransacked some customers and the cashiers before grabbing unknown amount of money and escaped on foot. Police say a hunt on the gang is on-going.

And police have arrested a man who has been presenting himself as Colonel Kiprotich of Department of Defense headquarters and defrauding people by selling them fake tenders.

The man was arrested in Buruburu area after a police operation.

