Over 500 companies compete for 2018 CIO100 Awards

Laura Chite, Chief Executive Officer for East Africa

NAIROBI, KENYA: With entries coming to an end, 536 East Africa companies participated for the analysis as 200 companies make it for final screening of the 2018 CIO100 Awards.

According to the CIO100 technical team, the data was collected for the last four months ending 30th September, 2018.The team will therefore proceed to sieve out from the bunch of 200 companies to end up with only top 100 companies:

Ms Laura Chite, CEO, CIO East Africa said the technical approach adopted in selecting the top 200 companies and organisations is intense and involving with the list of top 100 expected to be formally released by the end of October:

“The common feature across all excellence models is the general structure of the assessment tool/questionnaire. The participating organizations are assessed using a model that emphasizes the relationship between two key aspects: Business processes and Business results.”

She explained that organisations are assessed on their ability to not only deliver results today but to as well build on a sustainable culture of continuous improvement.

Notable entries into the shortlist include MultiChoice Kenya, NIC Bank Kenya, Stanbic Uganda, Safaricom, Equity Bank Kenya, National Women District - Rwanda, Kayonza District in Rwanda, Rwanda Information Society Association (RISA), Navuga Ikinyarwand Limited, Ziamond Techies, Orphaned & Vulnerable Children Limited, Maxwellian International Limited – Uganda, Health Service Commission in Uganda. Among the companies that entered that participated in the survey from Tanzania are Agronet Farms Limited, Serensic Africa – Tanzania.

The top CIO100 companies will be announced during the annual East Africa CIO100 Symposium and Awards, a three-day event that will include a regional ICT Ministerial Roundtable and a women in technology forum dubbed: She-Innovation.

CIO East Africa director Andrew Karanja explained that, “The regional CIO100 Awards celebrate companies from Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania for their innovative use of IT. The awards ceremony is an offshoot of the global CIO100 Awards which have been held for over two-and-half decades. The awards are purposed to recognize and celebrate 100 companies that demonstrate excellence and achievement in IT across the globe.”

At last year’s CIO100 Gala, it was a double win for the National Transport & Safety Authority (NTSA) as the establishment took home the two most coveted awards - The Overall Winner in the 7th edition of the Awards, which saw Fernando Wangila scoop the CIO of the Year 2017.

