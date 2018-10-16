Kakamega county donates land for minerals factory

| Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 15th 2018 at 23:08 GMT +3

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya. [Photo, Standard]

The county has set aside land to put up a mineral processing factory.

The factory is part of a five-point plan between the county and the national government to promote safe mining in the region and tap more revenue.

More gold, lead and silver deposits have been found in the region in the past few months.

The plan includes setting up the plant, training miners on safety, setting up a committee to advise on mining issues, attracting investors and conducting environmental impact assessment.

According to Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, there is no mineral processing factory in the region.

“Gold is part of our history, especially for the people of Ikolomani sub-county who have for a long time now been engaged in mining. With the recent discovery of more gold, it is important that residents understand what mining entails and how they stand to benefit from it,” he said.

There have been several cases of villagers losing their lives in collapsing mines.

Mr Oparanya said the county would start training residents on mining safety and encourage the formation of cooperatives through which modern mining tools can be acquired.

During an investment meeting last week, Oparanya agreed with the Mining ministry to set up a committee to advise on mining-related issues.

