Jambojet increases flight frequency to 49 to the Coast

| Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 15:26, Updated October 15th 2018 at 15:34 GMT +3

Travelers board a Jambojet flight in Mombasa. [Photo: David Njaaga,Standard]

Regional low cost carrier Jambojet has increased its flight frequency to its various coastal destinations ahead of the festive December season.

Jambojet CEO, Willem Hondius said that the increase in frequency not only addresses the high demand of domestic tourists traveling to Kenya’s favoured holiday destination in Mombasa, Malindi and Ukunda but to also offer flexibility and flight variety to our customers.

“We have increased our frequencies to Mombasa from 38 to 49 flights, which translates to seven frequencies daily, an additional 1,092 seats weekly,” said Hondius.

“Most Kenyans are now taking the opportunity to tour major attractions in the country. After a long, busy and mostly cold year in the city, the sunny and soothing white beaches in Kenya’s coast are a favourite destination. As the people’s airline we have to tailor our operations to offer more flexibility and meet the travel needs of our customers,” added Mr. Hondius.

Additionally, Jambojet will boost their daily flights to Malindi and Ukunda to meet the high season demand.

Ukunda will see an increase of frequency from 10 to 14 flights weekly translating to 642 additional seats while Malindi will move from nine to 14 flights weekly creating 780 additional seats.

