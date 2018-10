| Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 14th 2018 at 21:56 GMT +3

Phoenix Assurance has been renamed Mauritius Union Assurance (MUA).

Group CEO Bertrand Casteres said the expansion required consolidation of position as an established and united regional business.

East Africa and Kenya CEO Ashraf Musbally said the new name and identity was a reaffirmation of its culture and values.

The firm also paid Sh100 million to Sarit Centre Bookshop following a fire tragedy last July.