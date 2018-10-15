survey
State to compensate Kerio land owners ahead of Fluorspar mining

By Stephen Rutto | Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 14th 2018 at 21:31 GMT +3

Grounded heavy mining machinery at a yard at the Kenya Fluorspar Company's mining site in Kimwarer, Elgeyo Marakwet County on 11-08-2016. [File, Standard]

The Government has assured residents of Kerio Valley of compensation before they are relocated to make way for a mining project.

ALSO READ: Evicted Kenyans demand compensation after mining firm exits

Petroleum and Mining Principal Secretary John Omenge said a committee was already in place to engage the nearly 4,000 landowners as the State stepped up efforts to revive the production of fluorspar.

The committee comprises community representatives as well as officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining and the National Land Commission.

“The ministry will continue engaging the community until the day when compensation is concluded. I assure locals that there will be an amicable solution on the kind of compensation,” Mr Omenge said during a meeting with county officials and residents' representatives on Friday.

The PS was however non-committal on when the landowners would start receiving payouts or when a new mining company would be unveiled.

Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes had ordered the formation of committee during a meeting in the fluorspar-rich Kimwarer area 10 days ago.

This was after landowners halted the evictions, unsure whether they would be paid or get alternative land in compensation.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kerio Valley
Petroleum And Mining Principal Secretary John Omenge
National Land Commission
Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes

