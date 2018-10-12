survey
City Hall moves to save maize flour prices Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business

Capital Markets Authority solicits use of foreign currency in bond trade

By Valentine Kondo | Published Fri, October 12th 2018 at 12:29, Updated October 12th 2018 at 13:24 GMT +3
CMA is seeking the use of foreign currency in the purchase of market bonds. [Photo: Courtesy]

In summary

  • The move is aimed at boosting interest of foreign investors in products offered in the market, Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

  • Data from Capital Markets authority show that the bond market registered S444.54 billion in revenue in the year to September 2018.

  • Treasury bonds represent 99.88 percent of Kenya’s overall bond market with 0.12 corporate bonds on the report of CMA’s second quarter soundness findings.

Capital Market Authority (CMA) whose role is regulating the issuance of the capital market products (bonds and shares) is set to seek the use of foreign currency in the purchase of market bonds.

The move is aimed at boosting interest of foreign investors in products offered in the market, Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

ALSO READ: Jitters in market as investors react to the new tax measures

CMA assistant manager for strategy and policy, Jairus Muaka said, “When you issue, say, a Dollar denominated bond, you will expect more than 78 per cent will be foreign investors so we are looking at attracting foreign capital.’’

Muaka said that the government was for the idea for the proposal to use foreign currency in trading with the local bond at the NSE as was suggested in November, 2017 adding that the Central Bank of Kenya was assessing its efficiency to the market.

“Central Bank is still reviewing what impact adjusting the payment system to accommodate foreign currencies will have on the shilling and in turn on the country’s economy,” Muaka told.

Kenyans in diaspora will now trade in the capital market using foreign currencies a matter that was hard since NSE was offering its products in Kenyan shillings.

Data from Capital Markets authority show that the bond market registered Sh444.54 billion in revenue in the year to September 2018 with Muaka saying the proposals received from Afrexim Bank and IFC to use dollar in buying bonds is under deliberation.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Treasury bonds represent 99.88 percent of Kenya’s overall bond market with 0.12 corporate bonds on the report of CMA’s second quarter soundness findings.

 

ALSO READ: Britam set to pay off Sh6 billion bond in November

RELATED TOPICS:
Capital Market Authority
Foreign Currency
Nairobi Securities Exchange
Jairus Muaka
CMA Assistant Manager For Strategy And Policy
Central Bank Of Kenya

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Who will stop this new economic meltdown?

Who will stop this new economic meltdown?

Why stable shilling has failed to stem sell-off at NSE

Why stable shilling has failed to stem sell-off at NSE

Regulator struggles to catch up with disruptive third-party apps

Regulator struggles to catch up with disruptive third-party apps

Safaricom bleeds Sh70B as new tax sets in

Safaricom bleeds Sh70B as new tax sets in




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited