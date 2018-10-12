survey
Audit firm PWC manager dies in 17th floor fall

By Hillary Orinde | Published Fri, October 12th 2018 at 12:41, Updated October 12th 2018 at 15:13 GMT +3

A PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) employee died on Friday when he jumped from the 17th floor of their building in Nairobi’s Westlands.

A  Pricewaterhouse Coopers manager has fallen to death from the 17th floor of its  Delta House offices in Westalands, Nairobi.

The man identified as Stephen Mumbo (pictured) was an Assistant Manager of Executory and Forensic Investigations at the international audit firm.

PwC's regional senior partner Peter Ngahu in an email to staff confirmed the death.

“We are all in a state of shock and disbelief. Our collective grief and sense of loss at this time is profound; but it cannot compare to what Steve’s family must be feeling. Our hearts and prayers go out to them,” he said. 

Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri said Mumbo died of injuries at Aga Khan Hospital.

He added that they were treating the matter as a suicide.

Photos circulated on-line indicate the plunge was broken before ground zero which would explain why he died in hospital.

More to follow.

RELATED TOPICS:
Suicide
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Stephen Mumbo

