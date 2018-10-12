survey
Africa's tourism numbers still low

By Moses Omusolo | Published Fri, October 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 11th 2018 at 23:46 GMT +3

Tourists in a van touring a park. [Photo:Courtesy]

Africa is still one of the least visited continents in the world despite vigorous efforts to reverse the trend.

According a study by the World Tourism Organisation, Africa was the second least visited region after the Americas, recording four per cent growth in tourist arrivals between January and June 2018.

The main reason, notes the report titled World Tourism Barometer, is low traveller confidence in Africa.

Europe, Asia and the Pacific led growth with a seven per cent increase in arrivals each. Middle East and the Americas saw five per cent and three per cent growth.

No gate charges for Kenya vs Ethiopia match on Sunday – Sports CS

Top hotel brand scramble for Nairobi

Resort to host region’s first Ernie Els golf course

Fairmont Mt Kenya is Africa’s best

