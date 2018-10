| Published Fri, October 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 11th 2018 at 23:13 GMT +3

Zipporah Kittony has advised farmers to shift from maize farming to coffee and tea. Mrs Kittony, a former senator, said maize farming had impoverished many families in the region due to poor prices and delays in payments.

“Maize has become a frustrating venture. We can only tame poverty if we diversify,” she said in Kitale yesterday.