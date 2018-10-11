survey
Affordable housing top agenda at homes expo Next Story
Resort to host region’s first Ernie Els golf course Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Home & Away

Things to consider when designing elegant balcony garden

By Home & Away | Published Thu, October 11th 2018 at 11:09, Updated October 11th 2018 at 11:17 GMT +3
Whether you prefer a beautiful collection of container-grown bushes for beauty, a few tomato plants for your kitchen, or your very own herb garden, the balcony often provides the space and just about the right environment to succeed. [Photo: Standard]

When designing a balcony garden,go for cool colours like blue or violet for a serene environment. These colours will tend to recede from the viewer and make the space appear larger.

 Extensive use of warm colours will make the space appear smaller. Use them sparingly as accents. For balance, combine upright plants with spreading and trailing ground covers proportionately.

Bring the outdoor in the balcony with plants. [Photo: Standard]

Arrange the plants so that the tallest ones take the centre positions on planters, followed by the shorter ones along the edges.

 If the planter is against a wall or at a corner, work your way from back to front, start with the tallest plants at the back.

RELATED TOPICS:
Designing
Balcony Garden
Colours

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON thursday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Home & Away

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited