survey
Leaders talk tough on illegal wildlife trade Next Story
Global leaders converge in UK over worrying illegal wildlife trade Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

anzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji in Dar es Salaam

By Standard Reporter | Published Thu, October 11th 2018 at 11:04, Updated October 11th 2018 at 12:10 GMT +3
Mohammed Dewji

NAIROBI, KENYA: Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji has been rescued from kidnappers in early Thursday morning incident which spread like a bush-fire on social media platforms.

A local daily in Tanzania says, Dewji was kidnapped on his way to the Oysterbay for routine gym exercise.

ALSO READ: Case against house-help accused of killing employer delays

Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Paul Makonda said the businessman was kidnapped by two men as he entered the hotel.

“They fired a gun and then they opened the gate,” Makonda said, adding that security personnel had started a search for Dewji.

Witnesses, including the guards manning the gate at the hotel, were being questioned, he said.

Forbes puts real time net worth at $1.5B (over Sh100billion). He is the Chief Executive Officer of METL (Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania Ltd,  a Tanzanian conglomerate founded by his father in the 1970s.

METL is active in textile manufacturing, flour milling, beverages and edible oils in eastern, southern and central Africa.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

It operates in at least six African countries and has ambitions to expand to several more. According to Forbes, the billionaire signed the Giving Pledge in 2016, promising to donate at least half his fortune to philanthropic causes.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kidnapping
Insecurity
Mohammed Dewji

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Tension high after herders kill man and injure wife as locals plan revenge attacks

Tension high after herders kill man and injure wife as locals plan revenge attacks

Leaders demand tighter security

Leaders demand tighter security

Police arrest 7 after raid on abandoned Milimani house

Police arrest 7 after raid on abandoned Milimani house

More policemen to be sent to Lake Victoria

More policemen to be sent to Lake Victoria




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON thursday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited