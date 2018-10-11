Prime real estate prices slowing globally

| Published Thu, October 11th 2018 at 10:48, Updated October 11th 2018 at 10:55 GMT +3

Real estate. [Photo: Courtesy]

Prime real estate prices are slowing across the world. This is according to the latest update to The Wealth Report by Knight Frank Research. Across the 20 cities tracked, average prime prices, the report says, rose by six per cent in the year to December 2017; by June 2018, this figure had dipped to 4.2 per cent.

The update released last month says property market regulations continue to determine the direction and volume of capital flows. It adds that while investors may rue the rise in property market regulations, new regulations have heightened market transparency.