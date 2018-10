| Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 09:08, Updated October 10th 2018 at 09:13 GMT +3

Nelson Mandela 100 years anniversary Commemorative Stamp in Nairobi on Tuesday, October 09, 2018. [David Njaaga,Standard]

Posta to sell Mandela stamps.

Postal Corporation of Kenya will sell a new commemorative stamp as it moves to improve its financial position.

The cash-strapped corporation will market a commemorative stamp on Nelson Mandela, which was launched in recognition of the South African statesman's contribution to the culture of peace and freedom as it marked his 100th birthday.

The price of the new stamps will range from Sh50 to Sh265.