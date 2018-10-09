New double decker bus for Mombasa sightseeing officially launched

| Published Tue, October 9th 2018 at 13:13, Updated October 9th 2018 at 13:24 GMT +3

The First double decker Mombasa sightseeing bus before being launched at Mombasa's Moi avenue in Mombasa County

MOMBASA, KENYA: The Port City of Mombasa on Tuesday witnessed the unveiling of a luxury double-decker bus for sightseeing at the historical Elephant Tusks.

The unveiling comes at a time when Mombasa is preparing to host the global Skal Congress- a meeting for tourism executives from all over the world at Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort, Convention Centre and Spa next month.

Owners of the bus painted in colours of the Kenyan national flag, Mombasa Sightseeing Limited said that they were delighted at starting the new service in the Port city of Mombasa which is a tourist hub.

Mombasa Sightseeing Limited Chief Executive Officer, Ms Everlyne Lele said that they were happy at the initial reception they received from both the County Government of Mombasa and tourism players in Mombasa.

''We are highly indebted to the support and advice we have received from all stakeholders and pledge to do our best to ensure that the new bus service lives upto its billing as luxury bus provider of choice,'' Lele said.

Mombasa Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva led special prayers to dedicate the new bus service and announced that he was ready to open up the century old Holy Ghost Cathedral to tourists on sightseeing and city tours.

Lele added that going forward, they plan to introduce similar buses in Nairobi with a probable date being January 2019.

Speaking at the same function, Tourism Finance Corporation (TFC) Chief Executive Officer, Mr Jonah Orumoi while welcoming the launch of the new double decker bus for sightseeing, termed it as a move in the right direction for new tourism experience in Mombasa.