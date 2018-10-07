BAT gets more ‘best employer’ accolades

| Published Sun, October 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 7th 2018 at 00:11 GMT +3

BAT Kenya staff led by Head of HR, Razeeah Belath (2nd from left) celebrate their certification as Top Employer Kenya & Africa, awarded by the internationally recognised Top Employers Institute at a ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa. She is alongside colleagues from BAT operations in South Africa, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Nigeria who also were also certified.[Moses Omusolo]

British American Tobacco Kenya (BAT Kenya) has again been recognised as one of the best companies to work for in Kenya and Africa, following certification by the internationally recognised Top Employers Institute which made the announcement at a gala dinner in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This award follow’s official recognition of BAT Kenya as the national Employer of the Year by the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) in September. The Company now goes on record as having received the Top Employer certification and winning the FKE overall Employer of the Year award twice in a row, having previously bagged both accolades last year.

Commenting on the achievement, BAT Kenya Managing Director, Beverley Spencer-Obatoyinbo said:

“To have received Top Employer certification in both Kenya and Africa, as well as the FKE award as Kenya’s Employer of the Year for two years running is a great achievement and honour for us. These accolades demonstrate that BAT Kenya continues to deliver workplace conditions of the highest standard, empowering people to grow within the organisation.’

BAT Kenya Head of Human Resources, Razeeah Belath said:

“These achievements serve as recognition of the high standards that we continuously strive for. Investing in our people is the foundation of our HR strategy, enabling our employees to develop a fulfilling career within BAT and to grow into future leaders.”

The Top Employers Institute conducts independent and internationally verifiable research into how a company looks after and develops its people. Certified companies are those that meet the required high standards in providing excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent at all levels of the organisation, and strive to continuously optimise employment practices, for the best development of their staff.

The Top Employers Institute assessed our employee offerings on the following criteria: Talent strategy, Workforce planning, On-boarding, Learning and development; Performance management; Leadership development; Career and succession management; Compensation and benefits and organisational Culture.