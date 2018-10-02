How city businessman lost Sh88m in fake State tenders

| Published Tue, October 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 2nd 2018 at 12:12 GMT +3

Four suspects are facing charges of conning a city businessman Sh88 million through fake Government tenders.

Idris Ahmed Buro was allegedly given fake Local Purchase Orders (LPOs) and letters of award with Government letterheads and stamps for three contracts estimated at Sh230 million.

The alleged fraudulent deals involved the supply of 797 laptops and windows software supposedly to the ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) at Sh125,926,000 and Sh28,692,000 respectively.

Idris, through a second firm, Sanabil General Supplies Ltd, got a letter of award for supply and delivery of Panolin Hydraulic Lubricant to Government Printer at a cost of Sh74,520,000.

All the three awards are dated August 6, 2018, and signed by M Mapili for Principal Secretary.

Mapili David Mapili, Jackson Kiharo Mwondi, George Ochieng’ Onyango and Mercy Wahiga Wanjiku were charged with obtaining Sh88,784,340 by false pretence.

The four suspects appeared before Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi on September 25. The case will be mentioned next Monday.

Idris said one of the suspects introduced himself as acting head of procurement at the ministry of ICT and could often meet him in the ministry’s Teleposta offices on either the 9th or 10th floor.

The suspects had told the businessmen that the Government was using restricted tendering since the laptops and hydrants were required urgently.

Upon getting the first LPO, using his first company Naliye Agency limited, Idris ordered the gadgets from China.

When he went to Teleposta to deliver the laptops, he was informed that Government stores were full and instead asked to deliver the pieces at a store in Hurlingham.

On the supply of hydrants, the four introduced the businessman to a dealer who could supply him with the material for onward delivery. He paid Sh23 million to the ‘approved dealer’.

However, when he went to pursue his payment, he was informed at both Treasury and ICT ministry that there was no such tender.

The four were charged that on diverse dates of between July 12 and September 3, at Teleposta Towers within Nairobi County, jointly with others not before court, with intent to defraud, they obtained the money from Idris.

The amount included Sh23,000,000 in cash, 797 pieces of HP laptops valued at Sh55,821,880 and 797 pieces of software windows 10 software valued at Sh9,962,500.

Yesterday Kasarani DCIO Douglas Chikanda said other than the arrests, they had impounded top-of-the-range vehicles they suspected might have been acquired using the money defrauded. The cars included a V8 Land Cruiser and Ford Ranger double cabin.