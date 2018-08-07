Metta host’s another entrepreneurs club in Nairobi

| Published Tue, August 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 6th 2018 at 19:46 GMT +3

Mett? Nairobi, an entrepreneurs' club hosted an all-round entrepreneur’s event last weekend that brought together fashion entrepreneurs, artists and wine businesses.

The club, which opened two years ago in Nairobi connects people, ideas and resources by bringing startup communities and ecosystems closer together.

According to Metta Nairobi Operations and Programs Lead Daisy Chesang, the club’s agenda is fostering collaboration through networking events, innovations and master classes that support entrepreneurs’ ecosystem.

“Metta is headquartered in Hong Kong. We also have our offices in Bahrain and also Nairobi,” Chesang said.

Among individual participants who took part on the event was David Maina, an artist who sells his creative paintings through a Nairobi gallery. He told Hustle that he sells his art work and gets orders on some instances when he showcases his products during Metta Nairobi’s Events.

“I have some art that I sell for as much as Sh15, 000 and they normally get their market here,” Maina says.

Kipato Unbranded, who won some funding during the season 2 of KCB Lion that airs on KTN was also among the top participants in the event that was marked with pomp and array fo networking.

Others who took part were KWV wines, Cask Barrey wine distributers, Amani ya Juu which is a fashion and jewelry outfit, Adelle Dejak, Foot Prints, SheillaAnn clothing line and Tewa who are an artist group.

“We expose our participants to the market. Those that showcase their products get an opportunity for the public to know about them,” Chesang said.

