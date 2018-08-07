Safaricom fights dominance claim as Collymore makes comeback

| Published Tue, August 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 6th 2018 at 19:19 GMT +3

From left: Safaricom Chief Executive Bob Collymore, Corporate Affairs Director Steve Chege and Strategy and Innovation Director Joseph Ogutu when they appeared before the National Assembly Communication, Information and Innovation Committee at County Hall in Nairobi on Monday. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Safaricom on Monday put up a spirited defence of why it should not be declared a dominant player in the telecommunications sector on the day its chief executive returned from sick leave.

The telco poured cold water on the dominance report published in May this year by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

Being declared dominant would place the firm under greater regulatory scrutiny.

Bob Collymore, making his first public appearance since he left to seek medical treatment in London last October, led his team in criticising the competition when they appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Communication and Information, saying they had failed to invest in infrastructure, only to turn around and seek regulatory help as they play catch up.

Interoperability

He was accompanied by Corporate Affairs Director Steve Chege and Strategy and Innovation Director Joseph Ogutu as well as former Attorney General Githu Muigai, who has been reinstated as the firm’s lawyer.

While making a case why the firm should not be declared dominant, Mr Collymore told the committee that implementing the recommendations of the report would be akin to punishing success.

Analysys Mason was commissioned by CA to undertake the Telecommunication Competition Market Study, which it concluded last year and was published in February this year.

Among the recommendations made by Analysys Mason were controls on certain products by Safaricom, the requirement to share infrastructure with the competition under a regulated pricing regime and mobile money interoperability.

The industry has started implementing interoperability, where users are able to send money across networks.

“The Analysys Mason Report on Telecommunication Competition Market Study, on the basis of which the Communications Authority seeks to declare Safaricom dominant in certain market segments, proposes a number of remedies or interventions, the most important of which will be to punish Safaricom’s customers, stifle innovation, discourage investment and reward competitors who do not invest in their networks as they should,” said Collymore.

Cost considerations

“In essence, this report seeks to introduce retail price controls on Safaricom’s services. The effect of which will be to raise the applicable rates of Safaricom’s services, thereby making Safaricom’sservices more expensive to our customers, forcing them to migrate to competitors’ services based on cost considerations. This is essentially creating an artificial competitive landscape that rewards Safaricom’s competitors and disadvantages Safaricom’s customers.” The committee has over the past few weeks been listening to different telecommunications companies give their take on the regulatory and legislative gaps in the sector.

The dominance reported has, however, featured prominently, with Airtel and Telkom pushing for its full implementation.

Committee members noted that there was a need to strike a balance between enabling growth for other operators and at the same time not punish Safaricom.

“A bigger player needs to be watched so that they do not introduce something such as drastic price reduction that can kill other players,” said Mark Nyamita, the MP for Uriri.

