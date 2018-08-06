DP William Ruto challenges youths to go for State tender

| Published Mon, August 6th 2018 at 15:26, Updated August 6th 2018 at 15:36 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto (Photo: File)

MAKUENI, KENYA: More than Sh200–billion worth of tenders have been lined up this financial year targeting youths, women and the disabled in Kenya, Deputy President William Ruto said.

This represents an increase of Sh136 billion as compared to the 2017/2018 allocation that saw about 58,000 tenders awarded to the youths.

ALSO READ: Joho-Uhuru or Ruto-Kingi?

The new amount, Mr Ruto said, called on the youths “to walk your way out and exploit this opportunity.”

He spoke on Monday in Wote, Makueni County, during the National Youth Week where he said that youths need to “get out of bed, put on their boots, tighten their belts and roll up their sleeves for gainful work”.

“No opportunity will be brought to your door-step. You must network your way into these opportunities,” said the Deputy President.

He said the government was paying a special focus on the youth because of the latent force in them that would turn around the country.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Ruto noted that to exploit this potential, the government had come up with a plan that would be in tandem with the desires and aspirations of the youths.

“To unlock the youths’ potential, we must make them competent. That is why we are prioritising their training. From September, all technical colleges, including Kenya Medical Training Colleges, would be provided with bursaries to the tune of Sh30,000 a year,” he said.

Like in universities, he said, students in tertiary institutions would also access a Sh40,000-loan a year.

ALSO READ: Ruto in Meru's charm offensive to build support base