Tanzanian tour operators lock horns with Kenyan counterparts over Mara , Serengeti access

By Caroline Chebet | Published Mon, August 6th 2018 at 14:16, Updated August 6th 2018 at 14:20 GMT +3

NAROK, KENYA: Stalemate between the Kenyan and Tanzanian tour and driver guides is brewing over access of Mara and Serengeti game reserves as wildebeest migration peaks.

Kenyan tour guides and drivers have expressed displeasure over access to Maasai Mara Game reserve by Tanzanian counterparts using their own safari vehicles while Tanzania has banned Kenyan tour guides and drivers.

"It still beats logic why the County government can give our neighbors access, who charge way less than our own while we have enough local guides and drivers. More so Tanzanian authorities have banned us from accessing Serengeti," Nicholas Kirito, chairperson Kenya Tour Driver Guides Association said.

Kirito said the future of tour guide in the country is bleak following an influx of both Chinese and Tanzanians taking up opportunities from locals.

"There are a lot of Chinese Tour guides currently in the country following the peak season. We also have many companies who can hire out vehicles," he said.

"We feel this issue should be addressed in order to protect our local industries and careers, we feel we should seal the loopholes," Mr Kiritu added.

Tourism
Wilderbeest

