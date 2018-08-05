Contraband sugar sneaked into Uganda? MPs call for probe

| Published Sun, August 5th 2018 at 00:05, Updated August 5th 2018 at 00:07 GMT +3

The contraband sugar that was impounded by police on 20th June 2018 being offloaded from the trucks at Rongo Police station. (Caleb Kingwara/ Standard)

Leaders have urged police to probe claims that part of the contraband sugar that was in Kenya had been sneaked out to Uganda.

On Friday a Ugandan newspaper, New Vision, carried a story alleging that sugar banned from Kenya made its way into Uganda under unclear circumstances. The headline read ‘Banned Kenya sugar nneaked into Uganda’.

ALSO READ: CS Rotich in trouble for snubbing MPs over sugar

Two legislators, Sakwa Bunyasi (Nambale) and Geoffrey Odanga (Matayos) said what is deemed unfit for Kenyans is equally bad for Ugandans.

They urged police and Kenya Bureau of Standards to verify whether the impounded contraband sugar was intact wherever it its being stored.