National Cohesion and Integration Commission summons supermarket officials over ‘racism’ claims

NAIROBI, KENYA: Chandarana Foodplus officials are expected to appear before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over email leak

On Sunday, the Chandarana Foodplus Supermarket apologized after an email on how to attract white customers, which was circulated to its managers, went viral.

The email asked managers to target white shoppers with gift vouchers.

“We are delighted to inform you that our supermarket chain would like to give you free vouchers for upcoming events, as we are now focusing on white people to attract our supermarkets...,” read the email.

The supermarket blamed a recently hired marketing specialist for “poor wording” in the email, stating that she had a poor grasp of English.

A number of leaders and shoppers have, however, called for further investigation on the leaked email before any action is taken against the supermarket.

Nairobi county assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi, said investigation should be conducted to know who hacked into the supermarket’s computer systems and leaked the email.

“Whoever gave the email should provide more information. Governor Sonko has to step in and support the supermarket’s workers, who might get into trouble,” she said.

Uasin Gishu woman representative Gladys Sholei said while Kenyans had every reason to be angry about the email, revoking the license of the supermarket would have enormous repercussions.

The officials are expected to appear befor NCIC at 10 am