ERC moves to lower electricity bill from August

| Published Mon, July 30th 2018 at 11:24, Updated July 30th 2018 at 11:34 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta switches on electricity at Mr. Lelei's home in Kapkatembo during the launch of last mile connectivity project in Nandi County.

NAIROBI, KENYA: The cost of electricity is set to come down in August following the completion of a tariff review in which the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has reviewed downwards the variable components of the power bill.

In the new billing regime the fuel cost charge, foreign exchange adjustment and the inflation costs will substantially go down. This is in addition to the removal of the monthly charge, which has been factored in the energy consumption charge.

ALSO READ: How two cabinet secretaries control electric poles tenders

According to the tariff published on Monday by ERC, fuel cost charge will come down to Sh2.50 per unit from Sh4.60 in July while the foreign exchange adjustment will reduce 95 per cent to five cents in August from Sh1.22. Inflation adjustment, which is revised every six month will be charged at five cents from 52 cents gazetted in July. ERC said it will gazette the new inflation charge in August and run through December.

The variable in the power bill are pass through costs and are aimed at cushioning power industry players from incurring losses brought about by such factors as the surge in oil prices, weakening of the shilling against major global currencies and increase cost of acquisition of power equipment that might result from high inflation. They are in addition to the energy consumption charge.

In the new structure, which becomes effective August 1, domestic consumers will pay Sh16.60 per unit of electricity consumed. ERC also said there was an overall reduction in the amount paid by domestic consumers within the lifeline tariff, which is a subsidised regime for low income customers using under 10 units per month. This accounts form 3.6 million, or about half of Kenya Power consumers. It previously allowed customers to consumer up to 50 units at a subsidised rate.