NLC to launch legal process for Kenyan military to abandon Samburu land

NLC Chairman Mohammed Swazuri

National Land Commission will soon launch a legal process that will see Kenyan military abandon their 4,345 acres of land at Lpartuk and Lkuruto areas in Samburu central sub county for the community.

The Commission’s Chairman Mohammed Swazuri said the commission shall explore possibilities of putting the law into force in ensuring that the military has been given an alternative land within the county.

“We shall start looking for an alternative land for the military in this area within Samburu County but after a lengthy process,” Swazuri said.

Even though the military had legally acquired the land in 1977 through a gazette notice which was to be used as a training or practicing area for cadets, Swazuri said besides 10,000 people having encroached into the land, there are other factors that makes the area unsuitable for use as a military training ground.

“These areas were meant for cadet training and therefore required a lot of space which now is not tenable because of population increase, length of time it has taken them (military) to come back to this area and the fact that many people have now developed permanent structures of the land,” he said.

The chairman was speaking in Maralal town Samburu County after holding a meeting with residents and leaders led by Senator Steve Lelegwe and Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda.

Lelegwe and Lesuuda said they would cooperate with government in ensuring the military has got an alternative land within the county by engaging communities and other leaders through consultations.

“As a county, we don’t have any land, we are going to talk with communities if there is any available land because we want to help our people,” said Lelegwe.