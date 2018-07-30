Former KQ boss Naikuni lands county job

| Published Mon, July 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 29th 2018 at 23:00 GMT +3

Titus Naikuni. [File, Standard]

Governor Joseph ole Lenku has appointed former Kenya Airways Managing Director Titus Naikuni to head the county's newly-formed water company.

Residents have complained of inefficiency in the management of Oloolaiser in Kajiado North, Olkejuado in Kajiado town, Oldonyo Orok in Namanga town and Nolturesh/Oloitokitok Water Company in Kajiado South.

“The four companies remain dissolved. They are unable to carry our vision as they are incapable of even paying for their basic operational obligations such as staff salaries and electricity bills. We have rescued several of them and we can’t go on like this,” Mr Lenku said.

The dissolution of the firms and the formation of one company sets the stage for a revamping of the water sector.