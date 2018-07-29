Brand Kenya's new initiative

| Published Sun, July 29th 2018 at 09:40, Updated July 29th 2018 at 09:45 GMT +3

Brand Kenya has launched new initiative to brand locally manufactured goods for local and international market. Director Chris Diaz said the “Made in Kenya” trademark will be affixed on all Kenyan products for identification, authentication and marketing purposes.

It will also ensure producers become more responsible for quality. According to the Kenya Bureau of Statistics, Kenya’s leading exports include tea (25%), horticulture (19%), and cloth (6%), coffee (2%), tobacco products (2%), and iron and steel products (2%). Brand Kenya says there is need to distinguish authentic Kenyan-made products in the face of increasing competition

