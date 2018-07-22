Kenyan firm wins HP partner of the year award

| Published Sun, July 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 21st 2018 at 22:28 GMT +3

Dipak Galaiya (Second left) Computech Limited’s Group chief commercial officer lifts the 2018 trophy for HP partner of the year Award. He is surrounded by employees and officers who work for Computech [Gardy Chacha/Standard]

Kenyan firm Computech Limited beat other IT companies from English-speaking countries in Africa to win the 2018 HP Overall Partner of the Year Award.

"I want to thank HP for recognising efforts of Computech Limited. We have worked with Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) for the past almost 25 years. The partnership is getting stronger day by day,” Dipak Galaiya, Computech’s Group Chief Commercial Officer said moments after being handed the award.

Computech, an IT systems integrator, is headquartered in Kenya with offices in Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia.

"We are proud of Computech team for their hard work and for earning us this well-deserved award," Elahe Anjarwalla, the manager for Strategy & Transformation, said.