Why eateries are taking over city centre’s night life space Next Story
Chandaria Industries to help Korean start-ups enter Africa Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Investor group opposes GE plans for Kenyan coal power plant

By Reuters | Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 20th 2018 at 23:28 GMT +3
Lamu County residents protest against Amu Power coal power plant saying its construction was a health hazard. [File, Standard]

In summary

  • They claim the project would damage the environment and undermine efforts to fight global warming
  • Some shareholders called on the company to reverse course on its intentions to purchase a 20 per cent stake in a planned 1,000-megawatt coal plan

A group of investors in US conglomerate General Electric (GE) has publicly opposed its plans to buy a stake in a Kenyan coal-fired plant.

They claim the project would damage the environment and undermine efforts to fight global warming.

ALSO READ: Demonstrators protest against planned coal mining

In a public letter to GE, nearly five dozen institutional and individual shareholders called on the company to reverse course on its intentions to purchase a 20 per cent stake in a planned 1,000-megawatt coal plant on Kenya’s Lamu island.

The move follows years of controversy over the Kenyan government’s plans to build East Africa’s first coal-fired power plant on Lamu, a United Nations World Heritage site.

The project has divided communities, and environmentalists fear the plant will destroy the marine environment of the region, a tourist destination that is one of the best-preserved Swahili settlements.

It was unclear how of much GE stock the letter’s signatories hold. The information was not included in the missive, and their spokeswoman said she did not have the data.

GE did not immediately answer an emailed request for comments.

Toxic pollution

Among those signing the letter was the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum, an association of more than 70 United Kingdom-based public sector pension funds with about $300 millions in assets under management. Also signing were several religious groups.

“We are alarmed by apparent risks involved with the coal plant’s construction and operations,” said the letter, delivered to GE on Wednesday.

“The plant will negatively impact human health as coal production releases toxic pollution into the air and leaves behind ash that can contaminate groundwater supplies,” it said.

The plans also are “at odds” with GE’s stated support of the 2015 Paris agreement to fight climate change, it said.

“Bringing on plants that incorporate marginally improved technology but will lock in the use of coal for decades is the wrong direction - for Kenyans and for the world’s climate,” it said.

Kenya promised to cut carbon emissions 30 per cent by 2030 as part of the agreement in Paris, where nearly 200 countries agreed to fight global warming.

Such activism by shareholders rarely has the desired effect, said Jonathan Karpoff, professor of finance at the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington.

“It’s unlikely to have a significant impact on the firm’s decision or value,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “If it does sway the decision, it was a coin-flip of an investment, to begin with.”

GE signed an agreement in May to design and help build the plant along with Amu Power, a consortium contracted with delivering the $2 billion project.

With the deal, GE, through its affiliates, also will acquire a stake in Amu.  

RELATED TOPICS:
Lamu coal plant
General Electric (GE)
coal-fired plant

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited