Mombasa here we come: Safaricom Twaweza Live

The Safaricom Twaweza Live is an initiative that strikes a perfect balance between community and entertainment.

Ever since the launch we have witnessed two major events ,Eldoret and Meru .Safaricom Twaweza Live team has led by example by bringing together two things that bond Kenyans; the need to come together for the common good of the community and the love for music and entertainment.

In a scale of 1-10 , the Safaricom Twaweza Live team can be rated at 8 ,they have engaged the county people and been able to evaluate the most dire needs of each community and the most important part of this initiative features partnering with county officials to give the people exactly what they need.

The tour includes a free medical camps, yes you heard it right, free medical camp where a team of doctors will be available for the people of Mombasa to have their health checked.

Mombasa is a hub for Bongo music infant some of the best Tanzanian stars like Ali Kiba, Aslay, Harmonize and TMK Salama launched their career at this port city.

Twaweza Live, talent search activities and a music concert will be a great opportunity for the young and upcoming artist like Silver Riser Mkali to burst into limelight.

Other key activities that residents of Mombasa should expect are the launch of 4 dealer outlets in Bamburi that seek to serve and improve Safaricom services.

Safaricom has launched a base station in Taveta as part of the broader strategy to expand its network infrastructure in the country. This new station, situated at Holili in Taita Taveta County will help to ease voice data and text communication in the region thus expand Safaricom’s network reach in the vast Coast Region.

Also known as the Tsavo cluster, the station serves four counties, Taita Taveta County, Kwale County, Makueni County and Kajiado County.

Currently there are a total of 586 base stations in Kenya, new stations opened in the last six months were; 15 enabling 2G and 3G networks, 30 stations providing 3G network and 35 providing 4G network. This is part of the 10 day Twaweza Live experience being held in coast region

The concert will feature performances by; Susumila, Nyashinski, Redsan, Fena Gitu, MC Alemba, DJ Deff, , DJ Joe Mfalme, DJ Kriss Darlin, King Kaka, Njugush, Mercy Masika and Mzee Ngala.

The campaign which began in May focuses on making a positive impact in the lives of Kenyans by delivering relevant products and services, providing world class entertainment and ensuring that impactful investments are made in different communities across the country.

