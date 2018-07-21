Mombasa here we come: Safaricom Twaweza Live Next Story
South Korean Premier pushes for business ties with Kenya Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

NOCK to expand services offered in its petrol stations

By James Wanzala | Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 20th 2018 at 23:01 GMT +3
A National Oil petrol station in Nairobi

National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK) has relaunched its Kenyatta University Service Station as part of a wider plan to transform service stations under its flagship to centres of business activity.

National Oil CEO Ms Maryjane Mwangi said they have partnered with various businesses to offer motor vehicle diagnostic services, tyre centre, automated carwash, lounge, coffee house and eatery as well as supermarket.

ALSO READ: What to expect at World Cup knock stage and matches to watch out

Ms Mwangi noted that NOCK would also increase its retail and distribution network to ensure that all regions across the country have access to quality petroleum products.

"As a corporation, this mandate calls on us to reach all parts of this country. Our target is to have the widest reach of any oil marketing company in Kenya by 2020," she noted.

The CEO, whose speech was read by Head of Corporate Planning and Strategy Ken Mugambi, said NOCK had partnered with other groups to improve the quality of its products. 

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
NOCK
National Oil Corporation of Kenya

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Will emotional Neymar ruin Brazil’s chances?

Will emotional Neymar ruin Brazil’s chances?

World Cup: Round 16 qualifying rules and probable fixtures

World Cup: Round 16 qualifying rules and probable fixtures

Mo Salah, Egypt tumble to early exit as Russians eye knock out stage of 2018 World Cup

Mo Salah, Egypt tumble to early exit as Russians eye knock out stage of 2018 World Cup

Kalonzo didn’t betray Raila in 2007, says Senator Wambua

Kalonzo didn’t betray Raila in 2007, says Senator Wambua

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited