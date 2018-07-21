NOCK to expand services offered in its petrol stations

| Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 20th 2018 at 23:01 GMT +3

A National Oil petrol station in Nairobi

National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK) has relaunched its Kenyatta University Service Station as part of a wider plan to transform service stations under its flagship to centres of business activity.

National Oil CEO Ms Maryjane Mwangi said they have partnered with various businesses to offer motor vehicle diagnostic services, tyre centre, automated carwash, lounge, coffee house and eatery as well as supermarket.

Ms Mwangi noted that NOCK would also increase its retail and distribution network to ensure that all regions across the country have access to quality petroleum products.

"As a corporation, this mandate calls on us to reach all parts of this country. Our target is to have the widest reach of any oil marketing company in Kenya by 2020," she noted.

The CEO, whose speech was read by Head of Corporate Planning and Strategy Ken Mugambi, said NOCK had partnered with other groups to improve the quality of its products.

