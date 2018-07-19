How to help women succeed in science related professions Next Story
Facebook cracks down on bogus posts inciting violence Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Aston Martin unveils flying sports car that could take you from London to Birmingham in 30 minutes

By Mirror | Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 15:59, Updated July 19th 2018 at 16:02 GMT +3

James Bond would love it. Aston Martin , maker of the luxury sports cars favoured by the fictional British spy, has now come up with a futuristic personal aircraft it has dubbed "a sports car for the skies".

ALSO READ: Taxi industry’s Uber battle just gathering speed

Aston Martin unveiled the three-seater hybrid-electric vehicle this week at the Farnborough Airshow and, though the concept remains for now the stuff of science fiction, believes it could help one day to revolutionise travel.

The Volante Vision Concept design has vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities and will be able to hit speeds of around 200 miles per hour (322 kph), "so you can go from the centre of Birmingham to the centre of London in about 30 minutes," Aston Martin's Simon Sproule said.

Aviation and technology leaders are working to make electric-powered flying taxis a reality, including Airbus, U.S. ride-sharing firm Uber and a range of start-ups including one backed by Google co-founder Larry Page, called Kitty Hawk.

Aston Martin believes it could corner the market for luxury flying vehicles in the future.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

"The same way that you have Uber and you have an Aston Martin, you'll have 'Uber in the skies’ and you'll have ‘Aston Martin in the skies'," said Sproule, adding that such an aircraft won't come cheap.

"This is clearly a luxury object - it's a sports car for the skies - so pricing is going to be commensurate with that, so certainly into the seven figures."

The company has partnered with Cranfield University, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and British jet engine maker Rolls-Royce to develop the concept vehicle, including artificial intelligence-powered autonomous capabilities.

"It feels like a fighter jet but at the same time it has the Aston Martin luxury," said David Debney, chief of future aircraft concepts at Rolls-Royce.

ALSO READ: Uber to keep fares unchanged for now following drivers' strike

Commenting on how to pilot the vehicle, Cranfield's Helen Atkinson said: "You've got to detect what's going on in the external environment and then turn that around incredibly quickly in the computer system with the artificial intelligence built in to actually achieve the necessary level of autonomy.”

Separately at Farnborough, Rolls-Royce unveiled plans for a flying taxi - an electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) vehicle which could carry four to five people at speeds of up to 250 miles (400 km) per hour for approximately 500 miles.

The company said it was starting a search for partners to help develop a project it hopes could take to the skies as soon as early next decade.

RELATED TOPICS:
Aston Martin
Uber

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Uber improves driver, client privacy

Uber improves driver, client privacy

Why Uber drivers will not access rider’s phone number

Why Uber drivers will not access rider’s phone number

Digital taxi drivers negotiate better pay deal, end nine-day strike

Digital taxi drivers negotiate better pay deal, end nine-day strike

Uber, Taxify call off strike

Uber, Taxify call off strike

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited