Managers fail to appear before House committee over SGR racism claims Next Story
Court suspends new taxes on money transfer Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Sweet makers hide behind babies to avoid Sh20 tax

By Otiato Guguyu | Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 14:50, Updated July 19th 2018 at 14:54 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Manufacturers lobby has suggested that excise duty as a sin tax on sweets is charging minors before they even start making a shilling.

ALSO READ: Uhuru approves law granting tax relief to affordable housing beneficiaries

Finance Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich bundled sweets and taxes under a new sin tax charging Sh20 on every kilogram of chocolate and confectionaries in his Finance Bill.

The lobby, Kenya Association of Manufacturers says that the new excise duty will increase another tax, VAT, by Sh3.2 per kilogram and will reduce demand since consumers in the segment are price sensitive.

“Majority of consumers of these products are aged between 2 to 18 years of age and this amounts to taxing them ex-ante (that is before becoming “real” income earners),”

KAM faulted the reason cited by government stating that if the motive is to reduce consumption of sugar products-then government was ill advised as Sugar is more prevalent in other products compared to confectioneries.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

They have also questioned as to why they have been lumped together with chocolate which they claim has no local producer since Cadbury upped and left in 2014 citing high production cost.

Chocolate is also priced differently with one Kilogram going for Sh1,750 meaning the Sh20 is just 1.1 per cent of the cost while sweets cost Sh150 therefore the tax is a whopping 13 per cent of the total cost.

The local confectionery market has been growing over the years which in 2010 was not exporting sweets but now boasts of 9 firms producing 55,417 metric tonnes out of which 23,084 is exported.

Finance Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich bundled sweets and taxes under a new sin tax charging Sh20 on every kilogram of chocolate and confectionaries in his Finance Bill.

ALSO READ: Allowances, airtime to be taxed!

The lobby, Kenya Association of Manufacturers says that the new excise duty will increase another tax, VAT, by Sh3.2 per kilogram and will reduce demand since consumers in the segment are price sensitive.

“Majority of consumers of these products are aged between 2 to 18 years of age and this amounts to taxing them ex-ante (that is before becoming “real” income earners),”

KAM faulted the reason cited by government stating that if the motive is to reduce consumption of sugar products-then government was ill advised as Sugar is more prevalent in other products compared to confectioneries.

They have also questioned as to why they have been lumped together with chocolate which they claim has no local producer since Cadbury upped and left in 2014 citing high production cost.

Chocolate is also priced differently with one Kilogram going for Sh1,750 meaning the Sh20 is just 1.1 per cent of the cost while sweets cost Sh150 therefore the tax is a whopping 13 per cent of the total cost.

The local confectionery market has been growing over the years which in 2010 was not exporting sweets but now boasts of 9 firms producing 55,417 metric tonnes out of which 23,084 is exported.

ALSO READ: Mystery of Sh1.5b faulty air force jets

RELATED TOPICS:
Confectionaries
Tax
KRA

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Taxi industry’s Uber battle just gathering speed

Taxi industry’s Uber battle just gathering speed

Uber to keep fares unchanged for now following drivers' strike

Uber to keep fares unchanged for now following drivers' strike

Digital taxi drivers negotiate better pay deal, end nine-day strike

Digital taxi drivers negotiate better pay deal, end nine-day strike

Uganda reviews disputed social media tax

Uganda reviews disputed social media tax

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited