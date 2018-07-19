Land prices in Karen, Nairobi up 32-fold in 20 years

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 10:21, Updated July 19th 2018 at 10:32 GMT +3

A section of westlands in Nairobi.

Land values in Karen, Nairobi, have risen by more than 3,200 per cent in 20 years, according to data compiled by Knight Frank.

This is from an average of Sh2 million per acre in 1998 to Sh65 million today.

Upper Hill land prices averaged Sh20 million an acre 20 years ago and have risen to about Sh600 million per acre today.

Over the same period, office rents in Westlands, Nairobi, have grown from about Sh35 per square foot per month in 1998, to about Sh120, a 242 per cent rise.