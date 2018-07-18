Creating jobs the KTN’s Talanta Mtaani reality show way

| Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 17:30, Updated July 18th 2018 at 18:18 GMT +3

Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu and CIPLAR boss Maurice Okoth when the media group and CIPLAR signed a deal in which KTN Home will air Season 2 of Talanta Mtaani. [Standard Photographer]

At least 30 young Kenyans stand a chance of being employed in the creative industry, thanks to an ongoing talent search Television show that will be airing on KTN Home channel.

The Standard Group Plc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Intellectual Property Law, Advocacy and Research (CIPLAR), Uwezo Awareness Organization (UAO), the Swedish Embassy and Civil Society Urban Development Program (CSUDP), for season two of the show dubbed Talanta Mtaani.

The show expected to run for 15 weeks on KTN Home will nurture talent from all walks of life and is not limited to music. So far, 30 contestants have been signed up for its second season set to end on October 19.

CIPLAR Chief Executive Officer Mr Maurice Okoth said the show that premiered on the KTN Home channel in early July will identify and nurture promising talent and provide employment.

“Ultimately, at the end of the competition, we aim to find employment opportunities from the creative industry for at least 30 participants who will have successfully completed the training,” Okoth said.

As the show progresses, the contestants will get a chance to be trained on how to manage intellectual property, brand themselves ready for the market and receive mentorship and coaching services among other skills.

“The TV show will showcase the journey of the shortlisted contestants as they compete and engage in CSR activities, training, workshops and live events including exciting After Parties,” he added.

Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu noted that the partnership was aimed at creating a national social movement that would bring about social impact.

“If you look at Standard Group’s heritage, we are the home of talent with shows like I can sing and The Presenter among others and we are happy to partner with Talanta Mtaani. This partnership will be about reaching our overall objective which is to revolutionise the youth,” he said.

The first season of Talanta Mtaani took place in 2017 in Nairobi with talent showing up from all over Kenya and neighbouring countries.

The TV show concept is based on a format similar to America’s Got Talent where diverse genres of talent are showcased for family entertainment but in this case with an added component of training for the contestants and corporate social responsibility activities to give back to the communities

The winners will be chosen via digital voting and on SMS where every viewer’s vote will count.

The show airs on Friday on KTN Home at 8Pm.