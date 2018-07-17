Submersible pump that can run dry a safer options Next Story
How Kenyans reacted to blackout during Kenya Power managers case

By Sara Okuoro | Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 11:19, Updated July 17th 2018 at 11:55 GMT +3

The court room was briefly thrown into darkness following a power outage during proceedings on Kenya Power chiefs bail application at Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday morning.

Lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui was making an impassionate argument against the continued holding of his clients by the police terming it as detention without trial when the lights went out.

“Now who is sabotaging this?” quipped the lawyer amid laughter and murmurs with a voice in the dark remarking “this is going to be the trend.”

There were mixed reactions from Kenyans who took to social media to comment on the ironical situation in the courtroom.

Kenya Power however responded moments after the power outage saying that it was caused by a technical fault within the court house. 

Still, Kenyans could not hold back their thoughts and considered the response by the power firm fresh fodder to churn out more reactions. 

