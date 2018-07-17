How Kenyans reacted to blackout during Kenya Power managers case

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 11:19, Updated July 17th 2018 at 11:55 GMT +3

The court room was briefly thrown into darkness following a power outage during proceedings on Kenya Power chiefs bail application at Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday morning.

Lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui was making an impassionate argument against the continued holding of his clients by the police terming it as detention without trial when the lights went out.

“Now who is sabotaging this?” quipped the lawyer amid laughter and murmurs with a voice in the dark remarking “this is going to be the trend.”

There were mixed reactions from Kenyans who took to social media to comment on the ironical situation in the courtroom.

Irony at its best at Milimani Law Courts, where Kenya Power bosses were arraigned for the bail charge application hearing. And before the process proceeds; Boom!! There's BLACKOUT.

Kenya Power however responded moments after the power outage saying that it was caused by a technical fault within the court house.

Clarification: There has not been a blackout at the Milimani courts as reported by a section of the media. Our technical team has confirmed that electricity to the court is on and that the outage may have been occasioned by internal wiring. — Kenya Power Limited (@KenyaPower) July 17, 2018

Still, Kenyans could not hold back their thoughts and considered the response by the power firm fresh fodder to churn out more reactions.

