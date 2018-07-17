Unilever dumps influencers after twitter move

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 08:51, Updated July 17th 2018 at 08:56 GMT +3

Unilever Global CEO Paul Polman during the Heroes For Change guest Lecture delivered at the University of Nairobi

Unilever said last week it would cease hiring influencers who use unethical means to boost their online credibility in what the firm said is meant to increase trust and transparency.

The move comes in the wake of a decision by social media platform Twitter to delete fake accounts, also referred to as bots, which saw major figures lose followers.

Popular local influencers were most affected, losing hundreds of thousands of followers.

Unilever spent over Sh2 billion last year on the traditional and new media platforms. Globally, the firm has an annual brand and marketing investment of Sh820 billion.

The local unit said it would not work with social media influencers who buy followers in line with a new policy by its mother company.

Increase transparency

Unilever East Africa also said its brands will not buy followers and would also ‘prioritise partners who increase transparency and help eradicate bad practices in the ecosystem.

“Kenya has one of the most vibrant digital arenas globally with an Internet penetration rate of over 80 per cent,” said Unilever East Africa Chief Executive Justin Apsey.

“With this in mind, a mission to build purposeful brands that create a bright future for all East African households, Unilever has decided to lead the way in announcing commitments to support and maintain the authenticity and trust of influencer marketing.”

The scale and scope of influencer marketing is growing fast.

It enhances the way brands reach consumers, given influencers’ deep and direct connections with their audiences.

Overwhelmed regulators

The growth of online media has overwhelmed regulators and even the owners of the social media platforms. They are unable to control what could be viewed as unethical practices such as fake followers, bots, fraud or dishonest business models that erode trust in the whole ecosystem.

Unilever in February blacklisted platforms that incite hate, spread division or fail to protect children.

At this year’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, Keith Weed will convene a group including the World Federation of Advertisers, Instagram and Richard Edelman to partner in bringing increased trust, transparency and integrity in the influencer space.

