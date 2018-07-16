Diary of a smart brooder Previous Story
Maize farmers yet to receive pay despite government promise

By Mercy Kahenda | Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 15:13, Updated July 16th 2018 at 15:18 GMT +3
Maize farmers holding hands in solidarity outside the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in Nakuru on January 2,2018.

NAIROBI, KENYA: South Rift farmers are yet to receive payments for their produce delivered to the National Cereal and Produce Board (NCPB) several months ago.

This is despite government announcement last month that it had released Sh1billion to pay part of the Sh3.5billion owed to maize farmers.

Desperate farmers said they have been left to speculate on mode of payment of the produce delivered since November last year and that they have been visiting cereal stores but there is no clear communication on when they will get paid.

Last month, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri told the senate Agriculture Committee chaired by Embu senator Njeru Ndwiga that 500 farmers out of 987 owed money by NCPB were to start receiving payments.

NCPB Corporate Affairs officer Titus Maiyo told The Standard that farmers have not been paid because there has been a delay by national government to disburse the money.

