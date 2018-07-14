Kitui Assembly clerk denies banking MCAs funds in fixed account

| Published Sat, July 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 13th 2018 at 21:36 GMT +3

Kitui County Assembly Clerk Elijah Mutambuki. The clerk has denied accusations levelled against him by MCAs that he had banked their funds in a fixed bank account to accrue interest for his benefit. [Phot: Philip Muasya, Standard]

Kitui County Assembly Elijah Mutambuki has come out to deny accusations by a section of Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) that he had banked money meant for their car loans and mortgages at a fixed account, thus compromising their welfare.

In statement issued to the media on Friday, Mutambuki who has been at loggerheads with the MCAs termed the allegations as wild and malicious, saying that the members had been able to access their car loans and mortgage without hitches.

The clerk noted that since their election, the MCAs had so far received a total of Sh131 million as car loans and mortgage.

“As at July 9, 2018, the total loan portfolio disbursed to members is Sh131, 667,000, of this Sh75, 252, 000 has been disbursed to 35 MCAs as car loans while 19 other members have received Sh56, 415,000 as mortgage,” Mutambuki said.

He added that another Sh10 million was lying in Family Bank account, Kitui Branch awaiting disbursement.

A section of the MCAs who have already written to the County Assembly Service Board to sack the clerk over what they call gross misconduct had claimed in sections of the media that the clerk had compromised their welfare by banking their funds in a fixed bank account to accrue interest for his benefit.

Mutambuki said that a committee to oversee the second assembly’s car loan and mortgage fund was constituted on October 2017 after which Sh142 million was handed over to the committee to facilitate the MCAs welfare.

He noted that at no time had any member of the second county assembly been denied access to these funds. He claimed that a number of the MCAs were out to tarnish his name and that of the

The clerk however told The Standard that he had not been summoned by the board to answer to the accusations levelled against him by the MCAs.

“I am aware they have written to the board, once I am summoned I will present my case there because I have nothing to hide,” Mutambuki said.

