Bungoma County to spend Sh140 million for dairy project

| Published Sat, July 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 13th 2018 at 20:43 GMT +3

Bungoma County has set up an ambitious plan to improve dairy farming in the area. [Courtesy]

County Executive for Agriculture, Mathews Makanda, said the county had set a budget of Sh 140 million to set up a milk processing plant in the region.

Makanda said the planned plant was to be set up in Webuye East Sub County and would receive milk from dairy farmers from across the county.

“We have set up a plan to launch a Sh 140 million milk processing plant as part of improving income for dairy farmers in our county. We have identified a site in Webuye East where we plan to set it up,” he said.

Makanda said the county government had already started to draft a policy that will help in advising how best to get proceeds from milk.

Makanda said the milk processing plant would be beneficial to farmers as it would process milk and come up with various dairy products that would be sold locally and others exported to other regions.

He added that the department had already set up a team that was conducting a feasibility study for the project and its report was expected to be out soon.

“We have developed a cabinet policy that will help us set up this processor. A team has been conducting a feasibility study for the project and it will come in handy as we implement the project,” he said.

Makanda revealed that the Executive had already done a pre-investment report that had been sent to the County Assembly for debate and approval.

Makanda added that they had also identified partners that would be useful in setting up the plant and also help in building capacity among dairy farmers.

He said they had written proposals to Danish Aid Agency Danida, and World Bank to help them set up the processing plant.

He added that the dairy farmers would get training on how best to raise the production of milk from their dairy cows and the best practices to handle milk.

“We have approached several international organisations that would help us in setting and installing the milk processing plant and they will also be involved in training of farmers,” he said.

Makanda said the county would set up milk coolers in wards that would be used as collection points before transportation to the processing plant.

He said already the county had received three coolers and would be installed at Maeni, Mihuu and Kaptama wards.

Makanda added that they would have the farmers in the wards form and register saccos that will manage the coolers and be linked to the main plant and perform deliveries.

