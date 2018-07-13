Mumias owes us Sh1 billion, KRA says Next Story
NSE to train investors using Zamara index

By Otiato Guguyu | Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 12th 2018 at 20:40 GMT +3

Actuarial firm Zamara has partnered with the Nairobi Bourse to market its new index that helps investors know where to place their bets.

The partnership to help in expanding financial literacy and improving investor knowledge will be a boost for the Zamara Kenya Equity Index, an effective benchmark for institutional investors, including pension funds and insurance companies investing in the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

The motivation for creating the Zamara Kenya Equity Index is to offer a fully investible index that can be used as a fair benchmark to monitor the investment performance of pension funds and other investors.

The index was designed by Zamara while the data was provided by the NSE and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices. The index was created to overcome some of the key challenges encountered with performance measurement in the pensions industry as follows.

 

