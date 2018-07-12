Why Uber drivers will not access rider’s phone number Next Story
UK rolling out roadside technology to catch people using their phone whilst driving

By Mirror | Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 12:57, Updated July 12th 2018 at 13:03 GMT +3

Drivers using their phones behind the wheel are set to be caught out by new roadside technology being tested in the UK.

Road signs capable of detecting the use of a phone - by picking up signals such as bluetooth - are currently being rolled out in Norfolk.

In an attempt to crack down on careless driving, the signs will flash up a red warning signal to alert reckless drivers that they've been rumbled.

The new road signs can't yet record number plates - although this may be introduced in the future.

The signs have been developed by warning signs specialist Westcotec alongside the road safety team at Norfolk County Council.

If it proves successful in Norfolk, the phone-detecting road signs may be rolled out across the country.

"We will be using the information provided by Norfolk County Council's road safety team to help us target drivers in the future but the message is simple - leave your phone alone whilst you're behind the wheel," said Norfolk roads policing Inspector Jonathan Chapman.

