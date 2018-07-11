State slams its door on Uchumi as woes deepen

| Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 21:49 GMT +3

The Government has ruled out pumping more money into ailing Uchumi Supermarkets and wants other shareholders including Jamii Bora and former directors to invest in the retailer’s turnaround.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade yesterday said the Government had played a big role in the attempts to revive the retailer including advancing it Sh1.2 billion, while the other owners had remained passive participants.

Jamii Bora Bank is itself tied in financial woes after it booked losses, dipped in capital and even opted out of bailing out Kenya Airways in similar cash problems.

The other shareholders are the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC) and ousted directors including former chairperson Khadija Mire and Bartholomew Ragalo.

The Government had in 2016 committed to give a Sh1.8 billion shareholder loan to the retail chain to enable it stock up outlets, settle some of its debts with suppliers as well as finalise its exit from Uganda and Tanzania.

It had as at early last year advanced Sh1.2 billion and Uchumi had expected the balance to come in the course of last year.

Trade Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo yesterday said the Government is unlikely to advance more money to Uchumi and instead wants other investors to contribute financially in turning around the company.

He also expressed displeasure in the progress that Uchumi has made in its revival.

“We have challenged the other shareholders of Uchumi to come on board. Government has done a lot and we are wondering where the other owners are. This company is a big brand and we would like to see it stay afloat,” said Dr Kiptoo during a press conference on the Kenya Trade Week to be held at the end of this month.

“We have given a lot of support to the company. I have personally gone out of my way. So far we have given them Sh1.2 billion. The remaining was to be given on condition of progress that we see. We don’t want to pump in more money when we are not seeing value on what has gone in.”

The Government is the second largest shareholder in the retailer, with a 14.7 per cent stake. The largest shareholder is Jamii Bora Bank with a 14.9 per cent stake.

Jamii Bora in late 2014 started acquiring shares in Uchumi and in 2015 grew to be the top shareholder, in a plan that was expected to give it a countrywide distribution channel as it eyed setting up branches and agency banking outlets in Uchumi supermarkets.

It also expected to benefit from the footfall in the supermarkets, with the then over 800,000 Uchumi customers being a target for financial services transactions.

ICDC, the State-owned development finance institution which bankrolled Uchumi when it was starting up, has a two per cent shareholding.

Other shareholders include bllionaire Paul Ndungu (4.6 per cent) and thousands of retail investors that jointly own 41 per cent of Uchumi.

Kiptoo said that while Government would continue supporting the retailer due to its stake, other shareholders should chip in to keep the firm alive.

“We are in discussion with the board to see how much we can do because we have a stake as Government…but I am challenging the other shareholders to also come on board,” he said.

