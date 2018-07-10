Kilifi woman lured tycoon to death over Sh9m debt, police Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Careers

City Hall to review Sh32 billion budget

By Josephat Thiong'o | Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 15:02, Updated July 10th 2018 at 15:05 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: The County Assembly of Nairobi is considering reallocation of Sh32 billion budget to increase funding to crucial sectors like water.

ALSO READ: City Hall cautioned against terminating Jambo Pay contract

In the recently approved budget, the water docket received Sh3 million per ward, compared to an earlier proposal of Sh7 million.

There are 85 wards, meaning the sector got an allocation of approximately Sh255 million, down from proposed Sh595 million.

Budget Vice Chair Patrick Karani said water got limited allocation yet it was crucial for city residents.

The budget committee is now seeking to amend the allocated figure for the sector and others and effect the same through introduction of a supplementary budget.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“The worst affected sector was water, but we are looking to review the allocation and that can only be done by amending the Appropriations Act,” said the Utawala MCA.

Budget chairman Robert Mbatia, however, said the amendment would occur after three months.

This, he said, would enable the committee gauge the commitment of various sectors and determine which need more or less money based on their performance.

In the 2018/2019 budget, transport and infrastructure docket got the lion's share at Sh5.4 billion.

ALSO READ: Equity confirms Polycarp Igathe as Group chief commercial officer

Ward development projects in the 85 wards were allocated Sh1.2 billion while the environment and water department got Sh962 million. Of the latter, Sh679 million will be go to environment management and protection while Sh283 million would be for water resources management.

Health sector received Sh601 million for prevention and promotion healthcare services.

RELATED TOPICS:
Nairobi County
City Hall

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

City Kanjo toilets now free to use

City Kanjo toilets now free to use

Agency to provide fluoride-free drinking water to Kasarani residents

Agency to provide fluoride-free drinking water to Kasarani residents

Leader opposes Sh196m allocation to legal department

Leader opposes Sh196m allocation to legal department

Has Zimmerman Estate converted to a dumpsite?

Has Zimmerman Estate converted to a dumpsite?

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Careers

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited