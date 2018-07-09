Why profits have become rare among Kenyan listed firms

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 16:03, Updated July 9th 2018 at 16:06 GMT +3

A third of Kenya’s listed companies issued profits warnings last year, reflecting the tough economic time that has hit the country’s corporate.

The Capital Markets Authority says that 20 firms issued profit warnings while 14 companies actually fell into losses last year.

“This was aggravated by uncertainties around the Presidential elections in Kenya during the second half of 2017, as well as prolonged drought that was experienced in the country earlier in 2017, which led to increased inflationary pressure and a reduction in disposable income,” CMA said in a study of the capital markets conducted early this year.

In 2016, 16 firms warned that their returns would fall below their 2015 figures and 13 companies were loss making.

In 2015 a total of 18 companies made losses, the largest figure in recent past while 14 firms issued profit warnings. In 2014 ten firms issued warnings and 11 made losses.

“The most common reason provided by companies for the profit warnings and losses was tough macro-economic conditions and especially, the impact of the depreciation of the Kenyan shilling and high interest rates on their respective businesses,” CMA said.

CMA says that it is this dismal performance that has caused a listing drought at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

“This may be one of the reasons for potential issuers keeping away from listing, as going to market when prices of affected listed companies were on a decline, would not have been prudent,” CMA said.

The study is part of an effort to address the shortfalls at the equity and bond markets that saw the National Treasury, CMA, NSE, Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC), the Fund Managers Association (FMA), the Kenya Association of Stockbrokers and Investment Banks (KASIB), licensed market intermediaries, and the East African Venture Capital Association launch a joint strategy to address low uptake.

