Most travellers prefer cash payment, says online company

Cyrus Onyiego, Jumia Travel Kenya Country Manager during the release of the 'Jumia Travel Hospitality Report Kenya 2018’ on July 3, 2018. [James Wanzala/Standard]

Most Kenyan travellers prefer paying for hotel accommodation in cash rather than using mobile money or electronic cards, a new report has shown.

The share of the pay-at-hotel stands at 54 per cent, compared to 26 per cent via mobile payment and electronic cards.

This is according to the ‘Jumia Travel Hospitality Report Kenya 2018’ that was released last week.

The report, in its third annual edition, analyses the country’s travel, tourism and hospitality ecosystem and its contribution to Kenya’s GDP, as well as technology trends shaping the hospitality sector.

Card payments contribute 14 per cent, still raising the question of credit card security when it comes to online payments.

The online services firm emphasised on the need for factual industry data in making informed decisions on travel and investment.

“It is our objective to provide information that will help our partners - hotels, airlines, customers and other interested parties - in making decisions that will increase their return on investment,” said Jumia Travel Kenya Country Manager Cyrus Onyiego.

Three-star establishments remain king, attracting 35 per cent of total bookings, while two-star and four-star hotels take home 30 per cent and 26 per cent respectively.

Nairobi is the most popular travel destination with 35 per cent, followed by Mombasa (30), Diani (15), Naivasha (six), Malindi (four) and Kisumu (three).

The report also revealed that the majority of travellers last year were between 25 and 35 years old.