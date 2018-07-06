Hackers can steal your computer password by analysing the heat left by your fingers on the keyboard

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 12:03, Updated July 6th 2018 at 12:08 GMT +3

If you think your computer password is safe, you may want to think again.

ALSO READ: How your smart TV can be used to spy on you

A worrying new study by researchers from the University of California , Irvine, has revealed that hackers can steal your password based on the heat left by your fingers on the keyboard.

Speaking to Bleeping Computer , Professor Gene Tsudik, who worked on the study, said: “It’s a new attack that allows someone with a mid-range thermal camera to capture keys pressed on a normal keyboard, up to one minute after the victim enters them.

"If you type your password and walk or step away, someone can learn a lot about it after-the-fact.”

The researchers named this type of attack ‘Thermanator’, and say that it can be used to gain access to text, codes and even banking pins.

For the attack to work, the hacker must place a thermal camera in clear view of the victim’s keyboard.

The footage can be used to decode which keys the victim has pressed, which can then be assembled into different codes.

During trials, 31 participants entered their passwords on four types of keyboard.

Eight non-experts were then asked to derive the set of key pressed, based on the thermal camera footage.

Results showed that thermal data recorded up to 30 seconds after the passwords were entered was good enough to allow the non-expert attackers to recover the keys.

The researchers hope their findings will encourage a move away from passwords, towards more secure methods.