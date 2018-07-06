ATM on wheels: Prime Bank installs intelligent ATMs for deposits

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 5th 2018 at 20:07 GMT +3

A Prime Bank ATM on wheels outside a Naivas Supermarket store. [Standard Digital]

Prime bank has launched a partnership with Naivas supermarket that will see them install intelligent cash deposit machines at the supermarket’s 45 stores to facilitate banking of the supermarket’s daily collections into its Prime Bank account.

Speaking during the launch of the partnership that took place at the Naivas’ westlands branch, Prime Bank’s Business Development Director Vijay Kantaria said, “the innovative concept aims to take the bank services closer to its customers.”

“We are committed to help customers save cash-in-transit costs and facilitate real-time cash reconciliation” he said. “The cash deposited is reflected in the customer’s account as soon as it is deposited in the CDM.”

Naivas’ head of operations, Peter Mukuha also present during the launch said, “This service saves the supermarket security and insurance costs and helps them focus on their core business.” Prime Bank and Naivas’ cash handling systems had been integrated to improve cash flow management and controls.

The move adds to the business-to-bank cash services offered by Prime Bank that saw the introduction of automated ‘Bank on wheels’ truck that enables business located along major